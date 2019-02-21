02.21.2019 04:29 PM

#LavScam lunacy latest: if you are critical of my boss, it will lead to assassinations

Jesus H. Christ, these guys make the Trump White House look like communications geniuses.

5 Comments

  1. Derek Pearce says:
    February 21, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Oh good god. I agree that using words like “treason” and “traitor” to describe civil servants or MPs (or PMs) is unhelplful hyperbole. But to state this makes him worry about assassination makes him look ridiculous. Let people who want to throw words like treason around look ridiculous on their own, there’s no need to join them in looking so.

  2. Mike Jeffries says:
    February 21, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    I cannot believe his arrogance, self-righteousness, and smugness! Such an embarrassment to some of us citizens who pay his salary. Fake news from him about his paranoid delusions!

  3. Ian says:
    February 21, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Sort of bizarre that he was opining on what was lawful and appropriate, although admitting the Ethics Commissioner might have to sort it all out

  4. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 21, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Am I crazy or what? Isn’t there supposed to be an invisible wall between PCO and PMO? Isn’t it the CPC’s job to give neutral public service advice to his political masters? Does anyone else find it uncomfortable to have the head of the public service testifying in public about overtly political matters?

  5. Jim Keegan says:
    February 21, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Isn’t this guy supposed to be an impartial bureaucrat? He comes across as a high ranking member of Trudeau’s cabinet!

