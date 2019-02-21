LavScam lunacy latest: if you are critical of my boss, it will lead to assassinations

Jesus H. Christ, these guys make the Trump White House look like communications geniuses.

Pressure, sure. It just wasn’t, you know, inappropriate. Gotcha. “No ‘inappropriate pressure’ on Jody Wilson-Raybould in SNC-Lavalin affair, top civil servant says” #LavScam #cdnpoli https://t.co/0sbpCZ2tzj — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 21, 2019

Anytime PMO/PCO say no rules were broken in #LavScam, there is always a simple response: “Then why did the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary suddenly resign?” #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/bSF5Desgg4 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 21, 2019