Check this out! The #LavScam scandal had everything – except sex. Now it has sex!

What the story basically says: Garda World – a security firm hired to provide security services for Mu’ammar Kadhafi’s son while he was in Canada – paid for prostitutes, and SNC (and maybe you, taxpayer) reimbursed Garda!

The Trudeau government, always fighting the for the sex worker middle class!