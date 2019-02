THREAD. @AndrewScheer is right to move #LavScam into committee. The only way to relieve @Puglaas of her solicitor-client obligation is (a) for the client to agree (won’t happen) or (b) if she’s compelled via a legal process (the committee). #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 8, 2019