The Standing Cowards on Justice and Human Rights
A bit of next week’s Hill Times column:
The cowards included the House of Commons committee that professes to be all about “justice and human rights,” but doesn’t espouse either. Last week, the Liberal members of that committee actually voted to deny you the opportunity to testify about what you know in the metastasizing SNC-Lavalin obstruction of justice scandal. They did that, right out in the open. They voted, instead, to shield their political masters in Justin Trudeau’s office, and convene secret meetings.
These are their names: Anthony Housefather, the obsequious, sycophantic weakling who leads the committee. Ali Ehsassi, who is alleged to be a lawyer, and said this of the alleged obstruction of justice: “there is nothing to be concerned about.” Colin Fraser, who is thankfully quitting politics, and who also claims to have once practiced criminal law. A nonentity named Ron McKinnon, who actually said the committee shouldn’t invite any “random people” from PMO to testify – even though the Opposition had a decidedly non-random list, ready to go.
Oh, and Randy Boissonnault and Iqra Khalid. Those two, in particular, distinguished themselves as Nixonian exemplars. When this sordid, sickening affair grinds to its inevitable end, in a courtroom somewhere, it is Boissonnault and Khalid who will receive special commendations for unalloyed dishonesty and cowardice. Boissonnault, for saying out loud – like Donald Trump, who says it all the time and in what lawyers call “similar fact-situations” – that the whole affair is “a witch hunt.”
He said that, with a straight face.
Better be a very lively cabinet meeting, where Trudeau is read the Riot Act. Otherwise, they are done as dinner.
They managed to keep the story going, like forest fires burning out of control. A good indicator how repugnant this scandal is, can be measured by a large number of pundits, whom usually have an adversarial relationship, who are now united in their determination to defend the rule of law.
This whole issue is a sideshow to a much bigger, much longer running travesty…
In most of the ROC “Bombardier” is a four letter word. Now “SNC Lavalin” has joined its ranks.
Sadly most in the ROC are not aware that the latter is a far more corrupt and pernicious corporate entity than the former and that it has been at forefront of the economic decline of Quebec and Montreal over the past 65 years.
Meanwhile in Quebec many hail it as a the pinnacle of Quebec Inc. – something they consider a success.
Nothing could be further from the truth as much of the Quebec economy is now either heavily subsidized, protected by some of the highest tariff walls in the developed world or globally notorious as being corrupt or a combination of the three.
That this country is two solitudes is no better illustrated than this area. Quebecers seem to think it highly offensive that a company that engaged in serial, years-long criminal activity with some of the most evil people on the planet should be prosecuted or in any way harmed because “Jobs!!” “Pension exposure!!” .
Meanwhile the ROC – and the rest of the world for that matter – see it for what it is. And that it is dragging the rest of the country and Confederation down with it.
And here we have the LPC the party that, except for a brief interlude where the Mulroney Tories stole their playbook, has provided political cover for this Laurentian Mafia for all these decades and looks to be renewing the consigliere contract with Quebec Inc. for another 50 years…
Many on the ROC have compared Quebec and its underperformance economically with Greece. They are wrong. The comparable is Sicily.
The ties that bind this Confederation together have always been weak. By definition it is a reactionary construct. And it is due to its weakness and the fear of its collapse that it has been vulnerable to extortion and demands that rules be bent or broken.
Acceding to those demands has bought short-term continuation of the Union but weakens it further still. Our leaders must either stand up to these demands at some point or this Confederation is doomed.
Clearly the LPC and its leadership (if that is the right term) are not going to do that. So let’s be blunt. The rule of this country by the LPC is an existential threat to the future of this country.
so once again our PM acts in ways not consistent with his frequently professed values.
This is the only thing he is consistent on. I was very suspicious about the above sexual assault allegations. They were documented long before he was in politics…the comment “if I had known you were a reporter for a national paper I would have been less forward” seems unlikely to be made up….and to top it all his conclusion is she misinterpreted.”the same event can be experienced differently by two people”…she is wrong….are the women of this country going to continue to buy this crap?