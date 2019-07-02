Musings —02.07.2019 01:08 PM—
Trudeau denies “directing” his Attorney-General. What does that mean?
This what a ministerial directive looks like. It’s from Global Affairs, but they all do it this way.
It’s formal. It’s done in writing.
A scared-looking Trudeau denies “directing” his Attorney-General to go easy on his cronies who were facing a criminal trial.
That’s true. He didn’t put it in writing.
But he fired the AG when she refused.
I’m hoping for a long, serious talk with the CPC.
Unfortunate and unhelpful timing for this October.
Ay-yae-yae –
“Asked if she had been approached to direct the Public Prosecution Service to negotiate a remediation agreement, Ms. Wilson Raybould said: ‘I don’t have a comment on that.'”
The Globe also asked whether she had refused such a request. ‘I cannot comment on that. That is legal advice between me and the government at the time.'”