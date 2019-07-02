02.07.2019 01:08 PM

Trudeau denies “directing” his Attorney-General. What does that mean?

This what a ministerial directive looks like.  It’s from Global Affairs, but they all do it this way.

It’s formal. It’s done in writing.

A scared-looking Trudeau denies “directing” his Attorney-General to go easy on his cronies who were facing a criminal trial.

That’s true. He didn’t put it in writing.

But he fired the AG when she refused.

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 7, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    I’m hoping for a long, serious talk with the CPC.

  2. Lance says:
    February 7, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Unfortunate and unhelpful timing for this October.

  3. Lance says:
    February 7, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Ay-yae-yae –

    “Asked if she had been approached to direct the Public Prosecution Service to negotiate a remediation agreement, Ms. Wilson Raybould said: ‘I don’t have a comment on that.'”

    The Globe also asked whether she had refused such a request. ‘I cannot comment on that. That is legal advice between me and the government at the time.'”

