WeAreWithHer: This is our daughter’s First Nation, supporting Puglaas!

Warren — Feature, Musings —

This is the leadership of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation – all the clan leaders and the Deputy Haa Shaa du Hen earlier today. They sent us this photo while we were in meetings in Whitehorse.

Carcross/Tagish First Nation Executive Members showing support for Jody Wilson-Raybould today during their Executive Council meeting!

Left to right: Robert Wally (Kookhittan Clan), Charlie James (Daklaweidi Clan), Maria Baker/Benoit (Deputy Haa Shaa du Hen, Deisheetaan Clan), Lynda Dickson (Ishkahittaan Clan), Bill Barrett (Crow Elder), Ralph James (Wolf Elder) Missing: Corey Edzerza (Ganaxteidi Clan) and George Shepherd (Yan Yeidi Clan).

They say: #WEAREWITHHER





