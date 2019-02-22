What do you call two cases of obstruction of justice?

Warren — Musings —

Well, some mean people would call it “Trudeau’s PMO standard operating procedure.” But I’m a nice guy, so I’d never say that.

So:

interference with prosecutions

allegations of obstruction of justice

involving all of the same people

don’t ever, ever fuck with our friend Marie Henein

That last one is free advice.

Anyway. Here’s some of the story. BOOM.

“Subpoenas have been issued to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his former and current top officials — including ex-principal secretary Gerald Butts — for any notes, emails or texts they may have related to the criminal case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

The notes are being sought by the legal team defending the former vice chief of the defence staff against a single charge of breach of trust. Norman is accused of leaking cabinet secrets in relation to a shipbuilding deal.

The subpoenas were issued earlier this month as Toronto lawyer Marie Henein was preparing a motion to dismiss the case on the basis of alleged political interference.