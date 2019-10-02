WORLD PREMIERE! SFH’s ‘Kinda Sucks’!

Warren — Feature, Musings —

You came here looking for some more #LavScam stuff, didn’t you?

Well, we’ve got something better: the world premiere of the newest SFH video, Kinda Sucks!

It’s catchier than a drawer full of fish hooks!

It rocks! It rolls! It’s a hit, and the kids will like to dance to it!

Share it with your friends and family, sing along with wild abandon, and download it often!

Who needs tawdry obstruction of justice scandals when you’ve got a new SFH video!



