David Scott, RIP

I was very sorry to hear from a friend that he had passed away.

I can now tell you a story I have never told anyone. During the “Gomery Pyle” sponsorship inquiry, I was using this website to aggressively defend Jean Chretien – and highlight the shortcomings of a process that was clearly rigged against him.

I was not acting as a lawyer. I was acting as Chretien’s pit bull.

One morning, I got a call from David Scott. He was angry.

“What the Hell are you doing?” he said, before I could even say hello.

“I’m saying the things that you and your client can’t, but should, Mr. Scott,” I said.

There was a long, long pause.

He burst into laughter. “Very well, carry on,” he said. “But don’t fuck up my case, Kinsella!”

I said I wouldn’t.

RIP, to one of the finest lawyers this country has ever produced.