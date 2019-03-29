Feature, Musings —03.29.2019 03:55 PM—
“He is going to get this done one way or another.”
Here’s the audio. Below, my tweeted summary.
WERNICK THREAT TO JWR: “He is going to get this done one way or another. That is the type of mood he is in. I think he is thinking about getting someone else to give him some advice.” And he did. And he’s still punishing her. #cdnpoli #lavscam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019
WERNICK: “I’m worried about a collision. This is really important to him.” #lavscam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019
JWR TO WERNICK: “I feel I am giving him my best advice. I am trying to protect the Prime Minister from political interference.” #cdnpoli #lavscam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019
JWR TO WERNICK: “It will be deemed political interference.” #lavscam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019
JWR TO WERNICK: “The conversation that Gerry and Katie had with my Chief of Staff…was entirely inappropriate.” #Lavscam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019
JWR TO WERNICK: “This is about interfering with a constitutional principle.” #lavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019
JWR TO WERNICK: “You are politically pressuring me to do this. It’s wrong.” #LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019
JWR TO WERNICK: “This goes far beyond saving jobs. This is interference.” #CdnPoli #LavScam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019
JWR TO WERNICK: “This conversation is entirely inappropriate and is political interference.” #cdnpoli #lavscam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019
Liberal Party card holders need to start a twitter / facebook page or something to pressure JT to move on already.
She could not have been more clear. But the status of Ms. Wilson-Reybould in relation to the LSO is not clear to me (she was called under the Barrister’s Act), but the rules governing lawyers in Ontario (similar to elsewhere in Canada) provide:
7.2-3 A lawyer shall not use any device to record a conversation between the lawyer and a client or another legal practitioner, even if lawful, without first informing the other person of the intention to do so.
Is the Privy Council her client?
Is there anyone in Trudeau’s inner sanctum that understands the concept of the phrase “No means no!”?
The usual CBC comment trolls are already in full attack mode against her, I wonder how many of them are being directed by the PMO.
Ah, such “sunny, sunny ways”.