Here’s the audio. Below, my tweeted summary.

WERNICK THREAT TO JWR: “He is going to get this done one way or another. That is the type of mood he is in. I think he is thinking about getting someone else to give him some advice.” And he did. And he’s still punishing her. #cdnpoli #lavscam — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019

WERNICK: “I’m worried about a collision. This is really important to him.” #lavscam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019

JWR TO WERNICK: “I feel I am giving him my best advice. I am trying to protect the Prime Minister from political interference.” #cdnpoli #lavscam — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019

JWR TO WERNICK: “It will be deemed political interference.” #lavscam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019

JWR TO WERNICK: “The conversation that Gerry and Katie had with my Chief of Staff…was entirely inappropriate.” #Lavscam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019

JWR TO WERNICK: “This is about interfering with a constitutional principle.” #lavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019

JWR TO WERNICK: “You are politically pressuring me to do this. It’s wrong.” #LavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019

JWR TO WERNICK: “This goes far beyond saving jobs. This is interference.” #CdnPoli #LavScam — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 29, 2019