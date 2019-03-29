, 03.29.2019 03:55 PM

“He is going to get this done one way or another.”

Here’s the audio. Below, my tweeted summary.

  1. the real Sean says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Liberal Party card holders need to start a twitter / facebook page or something to pressure JT to move on already.

  2. Derrick says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    She could not have been more clear. But the status of Ms. Wilson-Reybould in relation to the LSO is not clear to me (she was called under the Barrister’s Act), but the rules governing lawyers in Ontario (similar to elsewhere in Canada) provide:

    7.2-3 A lawyer shall not use any device to record a conversation between the lawyer and a client or another legal practitioner, even if lawful, without first informing the other person of the intention to do so.

    Is the Privy Council her client?

  3. Hugh says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Is there anyone in Trudeau’s inner sanctum that understands the concept of the phrase “No means no!”?

    The usual CBC comment trolls are already in full attack mode against her, I wonder how many of them are being directed by the PMO.

    Ah, such “sunny, sunny ways”.

