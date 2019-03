[Deep inside Langevin Block.]

PMO GENIUS 1: Anyone talk to Gerry? Are we confident he’s going to change the channel when he starts at 10?

PMO GENIUS 2: Um, er…

PMO GENIUS 1: That’s what I thought. Let’s release Pharmacare at 9.

[#LavScam curtain rises.] pic.twitter.com/NbLTZesxzU

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 6, 2019