#LavScam Leger shock poll: mon Dieu

The entire rationale for the SNC-Lavalin dirty deal – to risk obstructing justice, and give a corrupt Québec firm a sweetheart deal – was to win seats in Quebec. That’s why Justin Trudeau did it.

And it hasn’t won him support in Quebec – it has cost him support.

Check out this Leger poll. “TRUDEAU SCORCHED BY SNC-LAVALIN.” That’s the headline.

He’s down, Scheer’s bleus are up.

Poll here.



  1. the real Sean says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:29 pm

    …by November JT will still be in high demand…. making balloon animals at children’s birthday parties.

