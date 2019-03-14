LavScam Leger shock poll: mon Dieu

Warren — Musings —

The entire rationale for the SNC-Lavalin dirty deal – to risk obstructing justice, and give a corrupt Québec firm a sweetheart deal – was to win seats in Quebec. That’s why Justin Trudeau did it.

And it hasn’t won him support in Quebec – it has cost him support.

Check out this Leger poll. “TRUDEAU SCORCHED BY SNC-LAVALIN.” That’s the headline.

He’s down, Scheer’s bleus are up.

Poll here.





