Musings —03.14.2019 01:03 PM—
#LavScam Leger shock poll: mon Dieu
The entire rationale for the SNC-Lavalin dirty deal – to risk obstructing justice, and give a corrupt Québec firm a sweetheart deal – was to win seats in Quebec. That’s why Justin Trudeau did it.
And it hasn’t won him support in Quebec – it has cost him support.
Check out this Leger poll. “TRUDEAU SCORCHED BY SNC-LAVALIN.” That’s the headline.
He’s down, Scheer’s bleus are up.
…by November JT will still be in high demand…. making balloon animals at children’s birthday parties.