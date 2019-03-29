, 03.29.2019 10:23 AM

#LavScam shocker: she has tapes

Boom.

Materials submitted to the Commons Justice Committee this week indicate Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded at least one of the contentious conversations at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin affair, multiple sources tell CBC News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Wilson-Raybould’s exit from cabinet was a result of a “breakdown of trust” between Wilson-Raybould and the Prime Minister’s Office. The existence of a recording suggests that trust may have broken down well before she left cabinet on Feb. 12.

The audio recording, or a transcript of it, is expected to be part of a new submission to the committee from Wilson-Raybould to be released later today. That submission also includes a written statement, emails and text messages.

Share
Share

14 Comments

  1. Devon says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:27 am

    Total SONIC BOOM! Love it!
    Thanks for your great coverage!

    Reply
  2. Nick says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Whoa! The plot thickens!

    Reply
  3. Sean says:
    March 29, 2019 at 10:56 am

    The truth will come out eventually

    Reply
  4. MitchB says:
    March 29, 2019 at 11:01 am

    I bet her tapes are not missing 18 and a half minutes!

    Reply
  5. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    March 29, 2019 at 11:08 am

    I don’t know the specifics of the provincial legislation governing recording but that may, or may not, have been a risky move on her part.

    Anyone?

    Reply
  6. Steve Thorlakson says:
    March 29, 2019 at 11:35 am

    Worst case of self-mutilation I’ve ever seen (JT Jr). Without Butts providing his script he’s totally lost

    Reply
  7. Max says:
    March 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    Firstly, lets assume that JWR, in her capacity as 1) Minister of Justice, 2) Attorney general of Canada, 3) Crown Prosecutor in British Columbia, 4) a real, live Lawyer who knows something about the legalities around such recordings (apologies to Katie T with those pesky “legalities” in such matters). Now is not the time for arm-chair legal posers wading in with furrowed brow. Get over it or yourselves. (NB. Not sure if JWR was ever a drama teacher or snowboard instructor)

    Reply
  8. Gord Tulk says:
    March 29, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    Maybe need to rename this to Lavagate.

    That she felt the need to record the meeting says so much.

    Reply
  9. Tommy A says:
    March 29, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    I’m a Calgary Liberal troll and I’m into beating up women.

    TommyA@iCloud.com
    184.64.4.39

    Reply
  10. Chris says:
    March 29, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Maybe Wernick should have been wearing a wire. Good thing he has just invented the legal concept of “Civil Servant/Client Privilege” in the VAdm Norman trial. I’m sure he has nothing to worry about.

    Reply
  11. Nick says:
    March 29, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    Just read that the Liberal caucus is planning a motion to expel JWR and JP next week. A number of Liberal MPs are not in agreement with it. Appears the LPC is fracturing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*