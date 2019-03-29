Feature, Musings —03.29.2019 10:23 AM—
#LavScam shocker: she has tapes
Materials submitted to the Commons Justice Committee this week indicate Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded at least one of the contentious conversations at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin affair, multiple sources tell CBC News.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Wilson-Raybould’s exit from cabinet was a result of a “breakdown of trust” between Wilson-Raybould and the Prime Minister’s Office. The existence of a recording suggests that trust may have broken down well before she left cabinet on Feb. 12.
The audio recording, or a transcript of it, is expected to be part of a new submission to the committee from Wilson-Raybould to be released later today. That submission also includes a written statement, emails and text messages.
Total SONIC BOOM! Love it!
Thanks for your great coverage!
Whoa! The plot thickens!
The truth will come out eventually
I bet her tapes are not missing 18 and a half minutes!
I don’t know the specifics of the provincial legislation governing recording but that may, or may not, have been a risky move on her part.
Anyone?
You may tape if one party consents. She consented.
The consent must come from one of the people being recorded. You don’t get to count yourself as a consenting person in this case. Unfortunately for me, I’ve had a bad experience with this and learned the hard way.
Nope. You only need both sides to approve if you plan to broadcast it.
Worst case of self-mutilation I’ve ever seen (JT Jr). Without Butts providing his script he’s totally lost
Firstly, lets assume that JWR, in her capacity as 1) Minister of Justice, 2) Attorney general of Canada, 3) Crown Prosecutor in British Columbia, 4) a real, live Lawyer who knows something about the legalities around such recordings (apologies to Katie T with those pesky “legalities” in such matters). Now is not the time for arm-chair legal posers wading in with furrowed brow. Get over it or yourselves. (NB. Not sure if JWR was ever a drama teacher or snowboard instructor)
Maybe need to rename this to Lavagate.
That she felt the need to record the meeting says so much.
Maybe Wernick should have been wearing a wire. Good thing he has just invented the legal concept of “Civil Servant/Client Privilege” in the VAdm Norman trial. I’m sure he has nothing to worry about.
Just read that the Liberal caucus is planning a motion to expel JWR and JP next week. A number of Liberal MPs are not in agreement with it. Appears the LPC is fracturing.