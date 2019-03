Morons. They leak that they’re THINKING about apologizing – thereby ensuring it looks like a cynical comms tactic. Why not just DO it, and be genuine for once? “Trudeau considering a statement of contrition over SNC-Lavalin” #cdnpoli #lavscam https://t.co/7mDmCeZHmM

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 5, 2019