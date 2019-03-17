Musings —03.17.2019 08:05 AM—
#LavScam thread: jobs vs. justice
My responses to two thoughtful commenters over on Twitter, below. First one is a thread, the second one isn’t.
Thanks. Your thread was interesting. The issue, as I told my @UCalgaryLaw students this week, isn’t how we parse “national economic interest.” Jobs are an important consideration, as @Puglaas herself testified. https://t.co/RxSOPnfp0N
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 17, 2019
On St. Patrick’s Day, us Irish Catholics recognize them: they’re judicial indulgences. Except you buy them from Mr. Trudeau, and not the Bishop. https://t.co/UflN8gTeLv
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 17, 2019