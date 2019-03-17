Programming notice

Warren — Musings —

Upcoming program change: for three reasons – the mass murder committed by a white supremacist in New Zealand and its global fallout; upcoming legal action against the racist Your Ward News in Toronto; and my related decision to shine a spotlight on Maxine Bernier and his alt-right political party – I am going to be spending less time, on my various platforms, on the #LavScam issue in the coming weeks, and much more time on the resurgence of racism, homophobia, misogyny and anti-Semitism everywhere. It’s a subject I am rumoured to know something about.

#LavScam is not going to go away – and, with the upcoming Norman trial, the issues that it gives rise to are going to get even more important. The Ethics Commissioner is investigating; the Opposition is unrelenting; the OECD is monitoring; the Prime Minister and his senior staff have lawyered up – because they can clearly hear the footsteps of the Mounties.

So: for me, a slight programming change. I will continue to occasionally highlight developments in the ongoing #LavScam scandal – but my priority, for the next while, will be a returned focus on the growing problem of organized hate.

It’s a big, big problem.