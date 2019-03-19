The budget reviewed, in tweets

On the journalism fund: Canada has some of he best journalists in the world. Count on them to go out of their way to show they can’t be bought. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 19, 2019

On housing affordability for first time buyers: this is the millionth time we’ve heard this promise since 1990. Like we’ve heard the broadband promise. Which is also in here. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 19, 2019

On the national pharmacare program: sure, it’s in the budget – but it isn’t funded. Try getting your meds for free next time you’re at Shoppers. That’s kind of what Trudeau is suggesting. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 19, 2019

On their economic record: well, they solemnly promised the budget would be balanced this year. It isn’t. It won’t be, for years. I would therefore advise against talking about “economic record.” #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 19, 2019