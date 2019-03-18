Musings —03.18.2019 08:32 AM—
The federal cabinet shuffle, in one tweet
@JustinTrudeau's choice of @joycemurray as Treasury Board President confirms that @Puglaas was demoted/fired. When @scottbrison departed, Murray – who had been Brison's P.S. since '15 – could have easily been made Treasury Board President then. More #LavScam dishonesty. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 18, 2019
.. truly valid observation – questions abound though
– Will Ms Henein request all Joyce Murray docs, emails, notes, logs are secured? Any unexplained gaps in her docs or Scott Brison’s docs will be duly questioned
– Surely the Justice Committee and Parliamentary Investigation will request Scott Brison and Ms Murray stand by to testify re the Lavalin imbroglio – failure? As well as to testify re any subsequent ones such as The Norman Criminal Trial.. seemingly sparing Canadians the attorney/client roadblock