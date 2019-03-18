The federal cabinet shuffle, in one tweet

@JustinTrudeau's choice of @joycemurray as Treasury Board President confirms that @Puglaas was demoted/fired. When @scottbrison departed, Murray – who had been Brison's P.S. since '15 – could have easily been made Treasury Board President then. More #LavScam dishonesty. #cdnpoli

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 18, 2019