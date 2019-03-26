Musings —03.26.2019 08:53 AM—
This morning’s #LavScam social media roundup
The journalists urging Trudeau to expel @Puglaas and @janephilpott are doing so because journalists prefer war to peace. Whatever. But if the #FakeFeminist does so, Jody and Jane will achieve martyr status at or about Louis Riel levels. #LavScam #cdnpoli #lpc
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 26, 2019
Andrew Coyne: The latest tactic to suppress Wilson-Raybould — smear a judge https://t.co/byTWS1AsMr via @nationalpost #LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 26, 2019
I'm not surprised the Trudeau PMO would jeopardize the judicial appointment process – and hurt a family dealing with cancer – to smear @Puglaas. What's surprising is that @CdnPress and @CTVNews would facilitate that. #LavScam #cdnpoli https://t.co/Da2O3qxsTi
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 26, 2019
Yesterday, PMO violated the confidentiality of the judicial appointment process and smeared a respected jurist dealing with his wife's cancer. What will they do next in #LavScam?
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 26, 2019
I don’t have much hope Ethics will prevail at the Ethics Committee. Justice didn’t ever prevail at the Justice Committee. #LavScam #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/4KCnrKUpKP
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 26, 2019
IN MEMORIAM
We regret to announce the death of Canadian Justice (né Rule of Law) which occurred suddenly in Ottawa on 19 March, 2019.
Born in the UK, under the auspices of the Westminster system, the late Ms. Justice emigrated to Canada where she enjoyed a long, fascinating life.
Although having never married, Justice was courted by a variety of suitors, and was predeceased by her siblings Moral Compass, and Public Trust (both of Ottawa); she is survived by her only child – Faint Hope (whereabouts currently unknown).
After a courageous battle with Cover-up lasting several months, Justice met her untimely end when she was ultimately declared unfit to make her own decisions, and a euthanasia order was given by her guardians.
At the behest of The PMO, there will be no visitation with burial in an undisclosed location at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, complaints may be made to the RCMP or a Member of Parliament of your choice.
A normal leader in a normal caucus would expel JWR and JP without hesitation. The problem with this leader is that no one really takes JT seriously and never really did. Whereas everyone takes JWR and JP very seriously. When conflict arises within this team, it automatically causes talk of resignation because it is plainly obvious that certain members of the team are more competent than he is. If this leader expands the conflict at all and actually asserts himself in any way, resignation talk will quickly turn into Leadership Convention timelines. This is why JWR and JP are left in caucus. If they are banished, the house of cards will tumble very quickly.
https://ipolitics.ca/2019/03/25/conservatives-try-to-recall-ag-committee-as-canola-dispute-escalates/
As Trudeau and his merry band of unethical incompetents continue to dig themselves into a deeper hole, other real economic issues are being ignored.
The trade issues with China have as one result the ban of canola exports as well as other grains which could cost Canada’s GDP many billions of dollars and affect thousands of jobs and spin off industry. The vast majority of the hit will be in the western commodity producing provinces that for some time have been large contributers to the federal equalization formula, Quebec and the maritimes the major recipients.
With the oil industry handcuffed by overregulation resulting from grossly imbalanced pandering to special interest groups, this major blow to agriculture is another nail in the coffin of western alienation.
This country is on a downward spiral economically and needs a drastic change in course by leadership that makes decisions based on fiscally responsible policy first and foremost. The Trudeau led Liberals have shown to be complete failures as they bounce from one scandal to the next, just like Nero frantically fiddling while Rome burns.