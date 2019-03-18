03.18.2019 07:29 AM

Thoughts and prayers


Share
Share

2 Comments

  1. Dan F says:
    March 18, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Even better is action, and showing up in person.

    Full credit to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, who immediately undertook to change gun laws, and showed up to comfort mourners *in person*. That’s what it should look like. If a politician is just tweeting thoughts and prayers, and not offering any substance, no, it’s not sufficient, and better that they say nothing.

    Reply
    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      March 18, 2019 at 10:38 am

      Dan,

      I haven’t had much very nice to say about my own party’s government lately…but we in Quebec City did appreciate it very much when the Prime Minister came to Quebec after the attack on the Islamic Center. For that, thank you.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*