03.18.2019
Thoughts and prayers
On the one hand, I oppose politicians’ condolence social media messages, because they too often become a substitute for action. On the other hand, I support them, because if they make even one person feel better, they’re worth it.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 18, 2019
Even better is action, and showing up in person.
Full credit to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, who immediately undertook to change gun laws, and showed up to comfort mourners *in person*. That’s what it should look like. If a politician is just tweeting thoughts and prayers, and not offering any substance, no, it’s not sufficient, and better that they say nothing.
Dan,
I haven’t had much very nice to say about my own party’s government lately…but we in Quebec City did appreciate it very much when the Prime Minister came to Quebec after the attack on the Islamic Center. For that, thank you.