03.21.2019
Violate the law – because it’s 2019!
Hate to sound like a guy who teaches at a law school and all that, but I am and I do. And so, Judy Sgro, John McKay, Susan Delacourt and Trudeau patronage recipient Bob Rae et al.: stay in your lane, please. Violating a cabinet oath is a serious offence. Violating solicitor-client privilege will get a lawyer disbarred, too.
Get with it, folks. Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott have both said they want to talk, and they have things to say.
Justin Trudeau, our Feminist-in-Chief, just won’t let them.
What’d happen, @SusanDelacourt, if @Puglaas violated solicitor-client privilege? She’d be disbarred, that’s what. And if @janephilpott broke her cabinet oath? Beauchesne says she could be prosecuted by the House. #cdnpoli #LavScam https://t.co/505MLoqY1U
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 22, 2019
It’s revealing, but not surprising, that the political party that cooked up #LavScam is urging two principled women to break their oaths – which will result in disbarment/prosecution if they do so. A basic understanding of law and ethics isn’t a Trudeau PMO strength. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 22, 2019
From the bulging Political Irony file: if @Puglaas and @janephilpott violate cabinet confidences, as PMO's supplicant's are urging them to do, they could be charged with Breach of Trust – as, um, Vice-Admiral Norman has been. By PMO's supplicants. #cdnpoli #LavScam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 22, 2019
The new party line “They can speak in the House under Parliamentary Privilege” is nonsense. They now wish to cast Jody and Jane as cowards for *not* breaking the law. Gaslighting at its finest.
The question is – what is the punishment for breaking your cabinet oath. Up until now, Trudeau has broken many of the ethics rules, where the fines were not high.
It would suspect that cabinet confidence is the same thing – no actual harsh penalties, but one would be viewed as unethical. Not the image anyone would want – except for Trudeau, who doesn’t seem to mind if he’s viewed that way, as long as his hair looks good.
The diversionary tactic of Trudeau and his henchpeople is to bloviate BS.
Bad mouth and demean them with a whisper campaign behind their backs. Yep. Tell only part of the story. Yep.
Can Trudeau prosecute them in the house while at the same time claiming what they said wasn’t true?
You can add Sheila, the octopus eater, to that group.
Might I suggest a title for Justin’s autobio?
How’s about: One Step Forward, Assuredly Two Steps Back.
They had a lawyer on CBC last night, and he was echoing what some folks have written above. Soliciter-client privilege; definitely a big deal. Cabinet “confidence” on other hand; meh. Who’s gonna get mad at them? PMO? That ship has already sailed.
If Justin Trudeau won’t allow JWR and JP to testify, so be it. It only reinforces the strong suspicion that a) he has something to hide and b) whatever he’s hiding must be really, really bad.
People who break cabinet confidentiality could be changed with Breach of Trust, like Matthew Matchett and Vice-Admiral Mark Norman have been. https://mdlo.ca/uncategorized/cabinet-confidences-whats-that/
Saw Chantal echoing the Star’s party line on At Issue last night and Raj echoing it. Markusoff just sat there like a eunuch. Don’t ever think I saw Hebert so twitchy as she tried to bend herself all out of shape defending Jr. Raj of course already has one adoring biography of Trudeau under her belt, so no surprise there. I’m guessing Barton didn’t dare bring Coyne to the table for this one, as he’d destroy them all with his take on the BS. They really must think Canadians are stupid and don’t realize we see right through the Sgro/Delacourt crap. Besides the legal implications, I minute in the H of C, if the Liberal whip even gave them a time allotment, is not enough to tell this story completely. Call in the RCMP. There’s obviously something to hide.
Seeing as their is no reasonable expectation that Trudeau will lift solicitor-client privilege for JWR and cabinet confidentiality for both her and Dr Philpott does a public inquiry have the power to compel anyone involved in the matter to speak regardless of the wishes of PM Virtue Signal?
Is there any means to force a public inquiry when the current govt refuses to call one?
Let’s be honest here, this govt’s behavior in the VAdm Norman prosecution, in which the defense have signaled the intention of filing a motion to dismiss for being politically motivated, is just as serious and egregious an attack on the integrity of our justice system and reinforces a pattern of reprehensible behavior by this govt.
The behavior of govt officials to date in the hearings on evidence disclosure have been highly reminiscent of organized crime trials, no one can remember anything let alone key events and surprise, surprise, no one took any notes! (this in a country where govt LOVES to generate paper trails!
As the saying goes “the fish rots from the head down” and this fish is particularly putrid.