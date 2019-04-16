04.16.2019 07:39 AM

Coming in this morning

…it occurred to me that I have gone full Peaky Blinders.

3 Comments

  1. Sean says:
    April 16, 2019 at 8:33 am

    What a fantastic picture, Warren!

    Reply
    • Fred from BC says:
      April 16, 2019 at 9:49 am

      It really is, for sure (B&W or Sepia?). Well composed and a great facial expression.

      (good job hiding the razor blades, too…;)

      Reply
  2. the salamander says:
    April 16, 2019 at 9:13 am

    .. you need a BSA on its kickstand, a Bell helmet under your arm.. hankerchief & leather shoes.. Its April dude..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*