Election Alberta 2019, in tweets

Wrong. Under Laurence Decore, they very nearly formed government. They only lost because he fumbled the abortion issue. https://t.co/Knb5KaSQNx — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 17, 2019

Sincere congratulations to @jkenney. Now he needs to show that he will be the Premier for *every* Albertan. That is the test. #AbLeg #AbVotes2019 #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 17, 2019