Musings —04.17.2019 07:23 AM—
Election Alberta 2019, in tweets
Biggest loser tonight in #abvotes2019? @JustinTrudeau. He motivated more voters than any other politician. Away from him. #ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/jJ9k4IvR88
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 17, 2019
Wrong. Under Laurence Decore, they very nearly formed government. They only lost because he fumbled the abortion issue. https://t.co/Knb5KaSQNx
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 17, 2019
And this number would be quite different were it not for @JustinTrudeau. #AbVotes2019 #AbLeg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/xwOml8Z4hk
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 17, 2019
Sincere congratulations to @jkenney. Now he needs to show that he will be the Premier for *every* Albertan. That is the test. #AbLeg #AbVotes2019 #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 17, 2019
Trudeau kneecapped another female leader. He has the Transmountain approval sitting on his desk for 54 day. He could have issued it and saved Notley and carved out some Liberal seats for the upcoming election. And he didn’t. Her alliance with Trudeau is what cost her because Trudeau is no friend to the west. That much is clear.
Secretly he wants Kenny in there so he can extend his white nationalist Nazi rhetoric to another leader. Most divisive PM in Canadian history.