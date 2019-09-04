04.09.2019 09:55 AM

#LavScam boom

My God I love Jane and Jody.

  1. Steve says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:18 am

    Might have even been on your Twitter feed WK, but I recall reading last week that expulsion from caucus required a majority vote from all members, according to Parliament of Canada Act. Also recall conventional wisdom dictating that CAUCUS should vote to expel JP and JWR to give Junior some breathing room on the issue (“… it was THEIR decision, not mine”). But no, his ego wouldn’t allow it, it had to be HIS decision.

    I’m running out of popcorn watching this on-going drama… but I’m sure not complaining!

