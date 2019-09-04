Musings —04.09.2019 09:55 AM—
#LavScam boom
My God I love Jane and Jody.
BREAKING: Jane Philpott says Justin Trudeau violated the law when he expelled her and Jody Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal caucus. She says the Parliament of Canada Act says MPs can't be kicked out of their party groups without a vote and Trudeau ejected them on his own.
— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) April 9, 2019
Might have even been on your Twitter feed WK, but I recall reading last week that expulsion from caucus required a majority vote from all members, according to Parliament of Canada Act. Also recall conventional wisdom dictating that CAUCUS should vote to expel JP and JWR to give Junior some breathing room on the issue (“… it was THEIR decision, not mine”). But no, his ego wouldn’t allow it, it had to be HIS decision.
I’m running out of popcorn watching this on-going drama… but I’m sure not complaining!