Feature, Musings —04.11.2019 06:43 AM—
#LavScam lesson
I teach crisis communications to lawyers-to-be at the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Law, my alma mater.
My students, as always, are terrific. And, for the whole term, we’ve been focussing on just one topic: LavScam.
It makes sense. LavScam is the perfect fusion of a communications crisis and the law. It has all the requisite elements. Possible obstruction of justice, possible breach of trust – and, indisputably, a raging dumpster fire of a comms crisis.
In every class, we’ve analyzed the latest LavScam controversies. We’ve watched, and re-watched, Justin Trudeau’s now-infamous press conference. “Why didn’t he apologize?” asked several of my students, bewildered. (Good question.)
We analyzed Jody Wilson-Raybould’s evidence as she testified at the clown show that masquerades as a Justice Committee. “She should be Prime Minister,” several of my students said of her, with something approaching reverence. (Agreed.)
We developed communication strategies, early on, to extricate the Liberal Party from the ethical quagmire that – pollsters say – is rendering them a one-term government.
Those strategies, with minor variations, all involved sincere and public apologies to Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott; an admission that SNC-Lavalin is not, and never was, entitled to a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA); a dismissal of every staff person who was attempting to pervert the course of justice; and – as Jean Chretien did in the sponsorship scandal – calling in the RCMP to investigate.
Like I say: I have smart students.
Now, Professor Kinsella is writing this before the final class of the term, which was on Friday. At that one, we will almost certainly discuss the big news of the week – which, as the civilized world knows, was Justin Trudeau’s corrupt, cowardly, craven decision to expel Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus. Because, you know, they objected when Trudeau and his senior staff tried to interfere in a criminal case to help out a donor.
Still in Trudeau’s caucus, however, is Kent Hehr – the Calgary Liberal MP who was found guilty of sexually harassing women. I don’t know if one of my students will raise that unequal application of justice, but I wouldn’t be surprised. It’s an interesting legal distinction, after all: two women who gave up everything to uphold the Rule of Law, and who were defamed, demeaned and destroyed for their efforts.
And, a man who sexually harassed two other women, kept in the family. Kept as a Liberal candidate.
“Not the actions of a feminist,” one of my students might say. And they’d be right, of course.
Also newsworthy, at that final class of Law 599: Gerald Butts’ saturnalian decision to submit text messages and emails and notes to the aforementioned clown show.
A January conversation between Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould, provided by Butts as a verbatim transcript, stood out.
Wilson-Raybould: “I love being Minister of Justice and Attorney General. I’m not going to lie. Indigenous Services is not my dream job. I’m not going to lie about that.”
Trudeau: “I know it is not your dream job, but it is core to this government, to maintain a legacy. And, to be crass about it, our political legacy.”
Wilson-Raybould: “I feel I’m being shifted out of Justice for other reasons.”
Trudeau: “We would not be doing this if it weren’t for Scott [Brison]’s decision.”
Wilson-Raybould: “I don’t agree. This is not how we change peoples lives.”
Trudeau: “After an election, everything is fresh again.”
Now, my students, who are exceptionally bright, will likely know that Gerald Butts and Justin Trudeau made three critical errors in submitting that transcript.
One, it’s a transcript. Unless Gerald Butts has enhanced shorthand skills no one knew about, it is highly likely that someone taped that conversation. Which, as any sharp-eyed law student will know, is the very pretext Trudeau used to expel Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal caucus: a secret taping.
Two, Wilson-Raybould was not aware Butts was listening in. That’s not breaking a law, per se, but it’s certainly not ethical sunny ways, either.
Thirdly – and most ominously, because my students all know who Marie Heinen is – Gerald Butts submitted many notes. When, in the pre-trial manoeuvrings in the trial Heinen’s client, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, PMO and PCO solemnly swore that those sorts of notes simply don’t exist. Uh-oh.
If Messrs. Trudeau and Butts don’t think Canada’s best criminal lawyer didn’t spot that error, they’re dumber than dirt found at an SNC-Lavalin job site. She did. And she will be cross-examining them about it starting in August, mere weeks before the election is scheduled to kick off.
There’s a lot more of that sort of thing, but you get the point. In the final minutes of my final lecture, I therefore intend to tell my amazing students this: “In your future legal practice, remember what Justin Trudeau’s party did in LavScam in the year 2019,” I’ll say. “And, if you want to win, always just do this:
“The opposite.”
Turn out the lights
Trudeau is over
They say that all
Bad things will end
Call it a night
Trudeau is over
And tomorrow starts
The corruption’s end
With apologies to Willie Nelson
Excellent analysis
My wife is a teacher and refers to what you’re doing as a teachable moment: attention captivating, portal to important concepts, memorable, highly motivating.
“When, in the pre-trial manoeuvrings in the trial [of] Heinen’s client, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, ”
(correct?)
If you have roots in Calgary I hope you are aware of the utter destruction Trudeau has brought to bear on that province. Notley is not the person to go against the Feds and a war is coming. The west gets off its knees next week.
Notley could have been the best person to take on the Feds, but, she fell victim to the PM’s rehearsed words about uniting Canada and needing pipelines. It really is sad, and, sad for Canada, she is bright, engaging and a very good politician.
She would be Trudeau’s 4th female political victim.
He keeps lying and they keep falling.
Jack,
You mean the biggest chunk of the West, a Kenney-sized Alberta. But it’s so nice to see AB with a new blood-enemy to replace the old convenient standby, namely Quebec. Now Albertans can fondly curse out their fellow westerners, British Columbians! So much for a united West wanting in on pipelines…
Warren:
Any chance they will manage to push that August court proceeding back to after the election?
Assuming it isn’t and assuming there will be even more damning stuff on Trudeau and others made public at those proceedings, by then it will be too late for the LPC to jettison JT and have a leadership contest. (And anyone in caucus will be severely damaged goods as well because they have remained in it) So it is imperative that the LOC rank and file (caucus certainly won’t act) rise up and demand JTs exit immediately or they will be annihilated in the fall.
Gord,
Did our then membership do that with Harper after he lost big-time in 2004? To ask the question, is to answer it. This Liberal membership won’t be any different.
Like I said before, after they go down the tubes, Job One becomes screwing JWR or JP out of the leadership. That’s what the present crew has in mind.
If they were at all tactically-minded, they would have immediately reversed themselves, put out this fire and tucked it away in a drawer. SNC is small potatoes. That too would have passed. But now it remains a millstone around their necks as the Norman tsunami approaches. There’s no way that MH won’t finish them off, by vigorously defending her client.