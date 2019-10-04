Musings —04.10.2019 05:50 AM—
#LavScam truth
@JustinTrudeau’s attacking @AndrewScheer for being a white supremacist. You know: the same @JustinTrudeau who defamed, demeaned & destroyed two minority women, @Puglaas and @MPCelina, because they opposed the efforts of a bunch of white men to obstruct justice. #LavScam #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ZqiOjjcKzE
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 10, 2019
Looks like a government of the selfie, by the selfie, and for the selfie will perish from this earth.
He’s a prick.