LavScam truth

@JustinTrudeau’s attacking @AndrewScheer for being a white supremacist. You know: the same @JustinTrudeau who defamed, demeaned & destroyed two minority women, @Puglaas and @MPCelina, because they opposed the efforts of a bunch of white men to obstruct justice. #LavScam #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ZqiOjjcKzE

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 10, 2019