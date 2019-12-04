Logan’s run

Warren — Musings —

Our amazing, smart, strategic, dedicated Logan Ross is leaving us. And we’re sad and happy at the same time.

Sad to lose her, natch. But happy to see that she is throwing her proverbial hat in the proverbial ring – and seeking the Conservative Party nomination in the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Midonte!

Logan grew up in both North Barrie and Springwater, and knows the riding like the back of her hand. Her folks are small business owners in the area, and Logan worked for both. Along with excelling at Daisy, she has also helped to manager her family’s flourishing real estate biz.

Logan, I can tell you, understands politics big time. She’s had senior leadership roles in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and Ontario PC Party – and she’s managed a project that raised over $16 million for the provincial Tories.

She knows how to win, too. She was a winning campaign guru in a bunch of campaigns in recent years. And she is what we need more of in public life – smart, sensible, strategic women. Her website is at www.loganross.ca. We are sad to see her go – but we know she will be a Hell of an MP!