Musings —04.02.2019 03:46 PM—
My #LavScam day in tweets
Been muting/blocking followers on Facebook (and here) who post misogynistic crap about @Puglaas, @janephilpott & @MPCelina – and racist crap about @Puglaas & @MPCelina. Worst part? They're all #LPC supporters. #LavScam has exposed wrongdoing on many levels. #cdnpoli #cpc #ndp
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019
JUSTICE AND JUSTIN https://t.co/IjTPhje1uJ #LavScam #CDNpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/tcdfBfKLJQ
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019
The Butts documents do nothing but confirm everything @Puglaas has said. She was indeed “pushed out,” as she has testified. #cdnpoli #lavscam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019
THIS IS EXTRAORDINARY. One, it confirms all of @Puglaas’ allegations. Two, it strongly suggests that PMO were taping JWR: how else would Butts have the verbatim exchange? Or does Gerald have shorthand skills we never knew about? #Lavscam #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/AsN4urv6n2
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019
3 points about Butts’ “notes”:
1. It confirms everything @Puglaas has said.
2. PMO having verbatim transcripts of her is OK, but not the reverse? Why?
3. Why is Butts allowed to speak about the post-shuffle period, but JWR isn’t?#LavScam #cdnpoli #LPC #CPC #NDP pic.twitter.com/dnOLSJGOth
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019
A lawyer accusing a fellow lawyer of a crime. That’s a big no-no, Adam. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/H7NC6sUld2
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019
According to Team Trudeau, calling the PM treasonous is “alt-right.” But calling @Puglaas treasonous is fine: “Mendes called the secret recording "treasonous, really."” #LavScam #cdnpoli https://t.co/IN486PDTOM
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019
Gerald Butts to @Puglaas: “Nobody is pushing you out,” they say, mere hours before they actually, you know, push her out. #LavScam #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019
Butts’ disclosure of detailed notes taken without @Puglaas’ consent has torpedoed the “we don’t take notes” claim PMO/PCO had taken in the Vice-Admiral Norman case. Blew it to smithereens. @jdsnowdy @HeneinHutchison #LavScam #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019