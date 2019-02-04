My #LavScam day in tweets

The Butts documents do nothing but confirm everything @Puglaas has said. She was indeed “pushed out,” as she has testified. #cdnpoli #lavscam — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019

THIS IS EXTRAORDINARY. One, it confirms all of ⁦@Puglaas⁩’ allegations. Two, it strongly suggests that PMO were taping JWR: how else would Butts have the verbatim exchange? Or does Gerald have shorthand skills we never knew about? #Lavscam #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/AsN4urv6n2 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019

3 points about Butts’ “notes”:

1. It confirms everything ⁦@Puglaas⁩ has said.

2. PMO having verbatim transcripts of her is OK, but not the reverse? Why?

3. Why is Butts allowed to speak about the post-shuffle period, but JWR isn’t?#LavScam #cdnpoli #LPC #CPC #NDP pic.twitter.com/dnOLSJGOth — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019

A lawyer accusing a fellow lawyer of a crime. That’s a big no-no, Adam. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/H7NC6sUld2 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019

According to Team Trudeau, calling the PM treasonous is “alt-right.” But calling @Puglaas treasonous is fine: “Mendes called the secret recording "treasonous, really."” #LavScam #cdnpoli https://t.co/IN486PDTOM — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019

Butts’ disclosure of detailed notes taken without @Puglaas’ consent has torpedoed the “we don’t take notes” claim PMO/PCO had taken in the Vice-Admiral Norman case. Blew it to smithereens. @jdsnowdy @HeneinHutchison #LavScam #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 2, 2019



