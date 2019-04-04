04.04.2019 02:22 PM

Never forget this


1 Comment

  1. Joe says:
    April 4, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    This is what happens when we elect a privileged trust fund baby to office. His sense of entitlement knows no bounds, and he surrounds himself with enough yes people to make even the North Korean Dear Leader jealous.

