04.04.2019 02:22 PM
Never forget this
NEVER FORGET: @JustinTrudeau kicked out of the #LPC caucus two women who were honest and decent and upheld the law. And he kept in his caucus a man who was found guilty of sexually harassing of two women. Remember that. #cdnpoli #cpc #ndp #LavScam pic.twitter.com/BKA6tUtyrq
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 4, 2019
This is what happens when we elect a privileged trust fund baby to office. His sense of entitlement knows no bounds, and he surrounds himself with enough yes people to make even the North Korean Dear Leader jealous.