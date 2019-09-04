Musings —04.09.2019 05:30 PM—
Of course she is. Of course.
Uh boy: head investigator of agency conducting #SNCLavalinScandal probe is sister-in-law to a Liberal cabinet minister. https://t.co/s9NOSO8BTY #cdnpoli @DuffConacher @DemocracyWatchr @DLeBlancNB @CIEC_CCIE pic.twitter.com/U7TEA4X6Xk
— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) April 9, 2019
Trudeau definitely experiences justice differently than the rest of the country.
He came into office promising a new way to do politics. Well he finally kept a promise! It’s just that we didn’t think he meant Soviet style politics and justice.