Musings —04.24.2019 08:27 AM—
PEI politics
I was at the Raptors game last night when this result came in. It was a shocker. Three reasons.
- Once again, plenty of pollsters missed out on a sizeable Conservative vote. (Federally, reliable pollsters tell me the same thing: Andrew Scheer – who was at the Raptors game and was cheered – is ahead by five points.)
- The Green Party has become a big factor – and, like the New Democrats (who were shut out in PEI), they steal votes from Justin Trudeau, not the aforementioned Andrew Scheer.
- There are just two Liberal Premier left. The one in PEI couldn’t even hold his seat last night. Change, methinks, is coming.