04.24.2019 08:27 AM

PEI politics

I was at the Raptors game last night when this result came in.  It was a shocker.  Three reasons.

  1. Once again, plenty of pollsters missed out on a sizeable Conservative vote.  (Federally, reliable pollsters tell me the same thing: Andrew Scheer – who was at the Raptors game and was cheered – is ahead by five points.)
  2. The Green Party has become a big factor – and, like the New Democrats (who were shut out in PEI), they steal votes from Justin Trudeau, not the aforementioned Andrew Scheer.
  3. There are just two Liberal Premier left.  The one in PEI couldn’t even hold his seat last night.  Change, methinks, is coming.

