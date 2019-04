Whether you accuse Trudeau of supporting pedophilia (because he “shared a stage” with Ben Levin), or you accuse Scheer of supporting white supremacy (because he “shared a stage” with Faith Goldy), you’re not doing your team any favours. And you’re pathetic. #Cdnpoli #lpc #cpc

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 22, 2019