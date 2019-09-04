Musings —04.09.2019 07:14 AM—
Trudeau government cyber-promises: still bullshit
Trudeau’s minister responsible for democratic reform – whose first announcement was to announce there wouldn’t be any democratic reform – is now desperately attempting to change the channel away from LavScam, and making worried noises about Facebook and its ilk.
Would this be the same minister/government who:
- Welcomed the unregistered lobbying of a Facebook exec who used to work with their party?
- Hires chiefs of staff from places like Google with zero regard for possible conflicts of interest?
- Refuses to make the Liberal Party of Canada subject to the data privacy law it has imposed on everyone else?
Yeah, they’re one and the same. And they’re still full of shit.
