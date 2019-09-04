04.09.2019 07:14 AM

Trudeau government cyber-promises: still bullshit

Trudeau’s minister responsible for democratic reform – whose first announcement was to announce there wouldn’t be any democratic reform – is now desperately attempting to change the channel away from LavScam, and making worried noises about Facebook and its ilk.

Would this be the same minister/government who:

Yeah, they’re one and the same.  And they’re still full of shit.

