Five points about Nanaimo-Ladysmith, which, inter Alia, is a cool riding name

1. The Justin Trudeau Party – which isn’t the Liberal Party – came fourth. Fourth. Trudeau is in big trouble.

2. This isn’t an aberration. The Green Party has been on an upward trend for months – and not just in B.C., either. Ask the good people of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Ontario, etc.

3. The Greens won because Trudeau has pissed off progressives – on failed promises of electoral reform, on failed promises of indigenous reconciliation, on false promises about ethical government, on false claims to be feminist.

4. The Greens also won because they, not the NDP, have become the new true progressive banner-carriers. Nanaimo-Ladysmith used to be a New Democrat stronghold. On Monday night, the NDP came third, after the Tories.

5. There is an anti-incumbent zeitgeist in Western democracy, now, and the Liberals, Conservatives and New Democrats are all seen as incumbents. The Greens aren't. More change is coming, methinks.






