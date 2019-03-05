05.03.2019 01:27 PM

Gerald Butts, sitting in an airport lounge somewhere in the US, just laughed out loud

  1. the real Sean says:
    May 3, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    Andrew Leslie will testify against PMO in Norman trial:

    https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/liberal-mp-andrew-leslie-set-to-testify-against-feds-at-mark-norman-trial-sources-1.4406831

    un f$%king believable.

  2. Joseph Taylor says:
    May 3, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    I don’t get the headline? Why would he laugh out loud?

