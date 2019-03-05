Warren — Musings —05.03.2019 01:27 PM Gerald Butts, sitting in an airport lounge somewhere in the US, just laughed out loud 3 Comments the real Sean says: May 3, 2019 at 1:34 pm Andrew Leslie will testify against PMO in Norman trial: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/liberal-mp-andrew-leslie-set-to-testify-against-feds-at-mark-norman-trial-sources-1.4406831 un f$%king believable. Reply Don Johnson says: May 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm JT might have been smarter to just call an election when the SNC-Lavalin scandal broke! Reply Joseph Taylor says: May 3, 2019 at 2:45 pm I don’t get the headline? Why would he laugh out loud? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Andrew Leslie will testify against PMO in Norman trial:
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/liberal-mp-andrew-leslie-set-to-testify-against-feds-at-mark-norman-trial-sources-1.4406831
un f$%king believable.
JT might have been smarter to just call an election when the SNC-Lavalin scandal broke!
I don’t get the headline? Why would he laugh out loud?