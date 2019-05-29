Musings —05.29.2019 08:55 AM—
Just visiting, soon
Yeah, because making a rich, out-of-touch white guy elitist who lives in another country your leader always works out so well.
“Liberal insiders looking at Mark Carney as Trudeau’s successor”
Mhm. Rolling my eyes at the prospect of a millionaire financier swooping in to save us all. Short of JWR or JP as leader, I don’t know whether I have much inclination to bother considering the red option anymore.
Exactly my thought. Although I like seeing Liberals talking about the next leader just before an election campaign. It shows an acceptance of reality.
Part of me wants to believe that this is a ‘false flag’ scenario, and that the opposition actually planted this rumor…but another part knows it is true. They’ve learned nothing.
Fred,
This one has been around since the Ark was launched.
The brains on the outs are supposed to be more heavily sharpened than those within. This sure proves that…
My question: why the hell would Carney want this gig? Dealing with one shit-show (Brexit) surely is enough???