05.29.2019 08:55 AM

Just visiting, soon

Yeah, because making a rich, out-of-touch white guy elitist who lives in another country your leader always works out so well.

“Liberal insiders looking at Mark Carney as Trudeau’s successor”

6 Comments

  1. Luke says:
    May 29, 2019 at 9:03 am

    Mhm. Rolling my eyes at the prospect of a millionaire financier swooping in to save us all. Short of JWR or JP as leader, I don’t know whether I have much inclination to bother considering the red option anymore.

    Reply
  2. the real Sean says:
    May 29, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Exactly my thought. Although I like seeing Liberals talking about the next leader just before an election campaign. It shows an acceptance of reality.

    Reply
  3. Fred from BC says:
    May 29, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Part of me wants to believe that this is a ‘false flag’ scenario, and that the opposition actually planted this rumor…but another part knows it is true. They’ve learned nothing.

    Reply
  4. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:29 am

    The brains on the outs are supposed to be more heavily sharpened than those within. This sure proves that…

    Reply
  5. Christian says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    My question: why the hell would Carney want this gig? Dealing with one shit-show (Brexit) surely is enough???

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*