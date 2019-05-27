05.27.2019 09:34 AM

When you’re wrong, admit it

…and Doug Ford has.  It isn’t ever easy to do, politically, but Ford deserves full credit for doing so.

And kudos, big time, to John Tory.  He led the charge, and his weekend door-knocking was a masterstroke.  Kudos to John and his excellent team, too.


  1. J.H. says:
    May 27, 2019 at 10:40 am

    Mayors made their case that budgets were already passed and cuts should be discussed next year. Ford government saw the wisdom of that given the outcry and agreed.
    Seems to be terribly disappointing to the opposition and some members of the media that such a compromise was reached.
    Typical.

  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 27, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Yeah, it’s gutsy and smart of Ford but who, once again, ends up smelling like a rose…?

