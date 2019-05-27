Musings —05.27.2019 09:34 AM—
When you’re wrong, admit it
…and Doug Ford has. It isn’t ever easy to do, politically, but Ford deserves full credit for doing so.
And kudos, big time, to John Tory. He led the charge, and his weekend door-knocking was a masterstroke. Kudos to John and his excellent team, too.
@fordnation abandoning the retroactive cuts is smart. And a huge win for @JohnTory. #onpoli #topoli pic.twitter.com/v7Jd3kAKNn
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 27, 2019
Mayors made their case that budgets were already passed and cuts should be discussed next year. Ford government saw the wisdom of that given the outcry and agreed.
Seems to be terribly disappointing to the opposition and some members of the media that such a compromise was reached.
Typical.
Yeah, it’s gutsy and smart of Ford but who, once again, ends up smelling like a rose…?