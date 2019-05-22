Feature, Musings —05.22.2019 08:05 AM—
Your morning random, contextless links
I used to do this a lot, on the old version of this here web site. So, herewith and hereupon:
- Was on the mighty Newstalk 1010 this fine morn, where I noted that the Ontario government (a) has the electoral mandate to make cuts but (b) doesn’t have as cuts narrative, as much. As I told John Moore and Co., the PCs got about 32 per cent in Toronto in last year’s election – while the Ontario NDP got 36 per cent and the Ontario Liberals took 25 per cent.
- When he ran for mayor, Doug Ford picked up about the same number – 33 per cent. So that’s their ceiling, pretty much. But the cuts to public health and whatnot have the PCs down to 26 per cent, which means the loss of many seats. If the Ontario NDP or the Ontario Liberals get their act together – a big if – the government could be wiped out in Toronto. Doug Ford is their best storyteller – the government needs to use him more and better to articulate the aforementioned narrative.
- Oh, look. As with SNC-Lavalin, Justin Trudeau has found a way to ease the Irving’s pain. As a reward for what the billionaires endured in the Admiral Norman trial, Prime Minister Chewbacca Socks has slipped the Irvings a couple big, fat shipbuilding contracts. This sweetheart deal is on top of the $3.5 billion in contracts already awarded to the Irvings. See? It pays to donate to the Justin Trudeau Party!
- Even the Toronto Star agrees Trudeau’s “digital charter” is a big steaming pile of nothingness. Check out these bon mots: “Talk about a day late and a dollar short. The Trudeau government has finally woken up to the multiple challenges posed by the giant tech companies that rule so much of our daily lives. But it has found a way to punt any difficult decisions well beyond this fall’s election…But given the electoral calendar, it’s equally clear that no legislative action can be expected until after the vote in October — delaying concrete measures until at least 2020. Given the urgency the government says is driving its thinking, that’s a big disappointment.” Ouch.
-
Finally, another Daisy Group doughnut scandal, seen below. When will this outrage ever stop?
IT HAS HAPPENED AGAIN. Another @krispykreme doughnut theft at @DaisyGrp – although the thieves helpfully left behind copies of the excellent new @XPUNKBOOK series from @dundurnpress. I suspect @JoeBiden is the culprit, personally. pic.twitter.com/k8beNynhWu
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 22, 2019