Feature, Musings —06.07.2019 07:33 AM—
About that new CPC spot
It’s good, but:
• it tries to cover too many subjects in too few seconds
• it’s pretty busy, visually
I think there’s enough stuff here for three different spots: the Liberals abandoning ship, the scandals, and the mistreatment of women.
It’s that last one that deserves its own spot. In recent days, Justin Trudeau has been frantically making big announcements aimed at one key demographic: women. Without female votes, his octopus is cooked.
(Andrew Scheer needs more female votes to win. Refusing to march in a single Pride parade won’t help him get any.)
That’s the wound I’d keep picking at: Justin Trudeau’s appalling treatment of women, from Elbowgate to the beer festival groping to LavScam. I’d pick at it until it becomes infected.
Anyway. Here’s the Tory ad. Comments are open.
Justin Trudeau is nothing but broken promises. He's not as advertised.
Learn more here: https://t.co/uS2Yq6rATp#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/2qWwx612ex
— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) June 6, 2019
I hear you, but overall, it works for me. I bet they will take your advice, though.
The scandals continue. Appears more to come. The lawyers in the country should slap on some courage and make some noise. They are rather silent. Scared to play in the big leagues or can’t hurt our friends.
Perusing the criminal code of Canada and it’s amazing what you know can be used but not. Especially to protect friends and the money from drying up to stay in power and enjoy eliteness status. Someone needs to pay for the summer cottage thats bigger then most people’s homes and keep the mistress happy with expensive gifts. The mistress won’t stick around if not splurged upon with lavish stuff.
So interesting charge in the Code.. leaving Canada to engage in a group or terrorist activity or upon arrival having engaged in a group or terrorist activity So the mobsters who leave to do business in Italy or in the Dominican Republic for casinos or elsewhere have they not committed this crime??? Over and over again? What’s the RCMP doing.
So scandal after scandal rocks the crooked no matter what government they are. Same mobsters same law enforcement same crooked businesses money laundering and engaging in bribery and other criminal acts. They leave go do businesx of bribery etc. Then they come back to Canada. The same for the organized crime that comes to Canada and engages in crime on Canadian soil and leaves to go back to China for a bit. Then comes back. How come no seizure of property obtained by proceeds of crime used?
I guess lawyers are silent on the real big stuff. They don’t know how to read the law properly. More like a slanted version of t. Rather not see it. The law is simple the subversion takes more work.
Our police forces are throwing out criminal harassment charges against whistle blowers. Especially police who blowvthe whistld on corruption. Illegal ones of course. To silence. We can find many criminal code violations for that too. But silence on the truth. Silence on legitimate stuff.
So this current spineless government rocked by scandals ethic breaches RCMP engaged in market manipulation to protect the pocket of the PM which is criminal the attacks on honest people like Mark Norman s the legacy that these morons leave. The investors defrauded as one’s in power protect their friends or themselves.