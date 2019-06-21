Warren — Musings —06.21.2019 12:01 PM Excellent bands playing at this festival Should I get tickets? 2 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: June 21, 2019 at 12:18 pm I’m too woefully inadequate, musically speaking, to give advice. But I will say this: when you go from “meek & mild” and “very dishonest & weak” to Trump saying “[i]t was my great honor to host”, you know that the PM finally had a good day yesterday. Reply Steve T says: June 21, 2019 at 4:28 pm Sports nuts be warned! God is judging you; but only if you root for the Leafs… Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
I’m too woefully inadequate, musically speaking, to give advice.
But I will say this: when you go from “meek & mild” and “very dishonest & weak” to Trump saying “[i]t was my great honor to host”, you know that the PM finally had a good day yesterday.
Sports nuts be warned! God is judging you; but only if you root for the Leafs…