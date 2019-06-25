Feature, Musings —06.25.2019 06:51 AM—
Pizzagate poll: the shocking photographic evidence
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the “Papineau Youth Council,” whatever that is. One of his fart-catchers took a photo (of course).
I and and a panel of experts have closely studied this photograph. It shocked us.
There are a number of problems revealed in it. Vote now on the ones you consider most serious.
I’m not sure how many times they’ve washed and re-used those single use plastic utensils……………but, someone needs to tell them that hot water washings will leech out toxins into their food and cause brain rot………………..never-mind………too late, as this explains the liberal mind a lot
Well, “good eyes” to whoever spotted that plastic. I do have to say, however, that there are troubles with gender parity, if the seven members of the “Papineau Youth Council” are all females.
Aren’t we trying a bit too hard to resurrect that “feminist” schtick?