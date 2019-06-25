, 06.25.2019 06:51 AM

Pizzagate poll: the shocking photographic evidence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the “Papineau Youth Council,” whatever that is.  One of his fart-catchers took a photo (of course).

I and and a panel of experts have closely studied this photograph.  It shocked us.

There are a number of problems revealed in it.  Vote now on the ones you consider most serious.



  1. larry braun says:
    June 25, 2019 at 7:56 am

    I’m not sure how many times they’ve washed and re-used those single use plastic utensils……………but, someone needs to tell them that hot water washings will leech out toxins into their food and cause brain rot………………..never-mind………too late, as this explains the liberal mind a lot

  2. Will Purcell says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Well, “good eyes” to whoever spotted that plastic. I do have to say, however, that there are troubles with gender parity, if the seven members of the “Papineau Youth Council” are all females.

    Aren’t we trying a bit too hard to resurrect that “feminist” schtick?

