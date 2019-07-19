Musings —07.19.2019 09:10 AM—
Adam Vaughan Watch, a regular series
This reckless Liberal MP talks about how people he doesn’t like should be “whacked.” You know, killed.
This reckless Liberal MP talks about how people he doesn’t like should be “whacked.” You know, killed.
If reports are accurate, will this be another case where this Prime Minister exercises his famous-infamous caucus discipline???
(I’m not holding my breath.)
Vaughan has been thorny since his council days, and it only got worse after Trudeau reneged on his promise for AV to get a cabinet seat.
Further evidence to support the conclusion that some people rise to a position exceeds their abilities (a polite way of rephrasing the Peter Principle).