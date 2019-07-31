07.31.2019 10:16 AM

By the numbers: CPC and GPC up, LPC and NDP way down

Wow.

Check out the federal second quarter fund-raising numbers, just out.

Conservatives: $8,532,334.15 (YTD $16,500,000)
Liberals: $5,033,998.49 (YTD $8,891,161.49)
Greens: $1,437,722.71 (YTD $2,221,001.46)
NDP: $1,226,868.92 (YTD $2,660,343.07)

You read that right: the official Opposition has doubled the take of the governing party.  And the Greens had a better quarter than the NDP.

Gonna be quite an election!

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 31, 2019 at 10:40 am

    It will turn on whether before the vote, people believe that May is a stalking horse for the Liberals. Most people will probably think No. But if that notion catches fire in the campaign, then the Green Wave can be kissed off on E-Day.

  2. the real Sean says:
    July 31, 2019 at 11:08 am

    I’m sure the 2019 Campaign for Corruption will be adequately financed. Eccentric cults are peculiarly skilled at raising funds.

  3. Douglas W says:
    July 31, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Money and a strong ground game, essential in any campaign. But, in the end, it’s still about who can best effectively shape the ballot box question to their advantage. Betting on the Liberals.

