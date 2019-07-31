By the numbers: CPC and GPC up, LPC and NDP way down

Warren — Musings —

Wow.

Check out the federal second quarter fund-raising numbers, just out.

Conservatives: $8,532,334.15 (YTD $16,500,000)

Liberals: $5,033,998.49 (YTD $8,891,161.49)

Greens: $1,437,722.71 (YTD $2,221,001.46)

NDP: $1,226,868.92 (YTD $2,660,343.07)

You read that right: the official Opposition has doubled the take of the governing party. And the Greens had a better quarter than the NDP.

Gonna be quite an election!