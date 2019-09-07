Maxine Bernier poses with white supremacist group

@MaximeBernier posing with white nationalist street gang northern guard. NG are a Canadian break away from Soldiers of Odin, a neo nazi street gang from Finland. Not much separates these 2 from each other other than colors, they often congregate together & espouse the same views. pic.twitter.com/D7GfvI7rLt

— Anti-Racist News & Watch (@YYCantiracist) July 8, 2019