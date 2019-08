One of my ⁦@UCalgaryLaw⁩ students objected when I said that ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩’s cabal wouldn’t have suggested retaining a ⁦@SCC_eng⁩ judge without knowing their opinion first. He said that impugns our legal system. Yep, I said. #LavScam https://t.co/V3KfpBIthL

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 16, 2019