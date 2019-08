#Breaking Former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould tells @TheWestBlock that she has been contacted by the RCMP over the SNC-Lavalin affair and had discussions with the police. @Puglaas says the RCMP reached out to her in the Spring #cdnpoli #SNCLavalin @globalnews

