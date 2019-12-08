Musings —08.12.2019 05:35 PM—
#LavScam, translated
Longer Jody Wilson-Raybould: Justin Trudeau and his cabal are providing “false, self-serving/one-sided and inaccurate accounts.”
Shorter version: “Justin Trudeau is a bald-faced liar.”
The narrative told by Barton and Wherry is like it was dictated by Butts and Telford, leaving out most of the important facts. The most important of which was how Trudeau and the PMO block the full public testimony of most of the individuals involved in the scandal. CBC was and is actively participately in the coverup.