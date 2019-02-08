Musings —08.02.2019 06:02 AM—
Susan Delacourt can’t be bought
…I knew that would get your attention.
Why won’t the Toronto Star report that it now regularly receives hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Liberal government it covers? That is a pretty relevant fact.
Their readers deserve to know it – because, speaking purely personally, I’d say it has sure had an impact.
That's odd: @TorontoStar stands to win $115K/week in #MediaBailout but we can't find any mention of it in their news pages. https://t.co/jQLdqD9fah #cdnpoli #StarExclusive pic.twitter.com/up7DBSZ2QV
— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 1, 2019