Warren — Musings —08.16.2019 06:56 AM Trudeau’s #LavScam solution …but it’s the one thing he’ll never do. 2 Comments Max says: August 16, 2019 at 8:05 am And why would he apologize when he can easily deflect, equivocate, conflate with “jobs”. He knows there aren’t enough votes in the West to “vote him out”. As for deep red Liberal Bastion in Atlantic Canada (100% Liberal 32 MPs), even though its the most economically depressed region in the country, he’s got those votes locked down now (even in the ethically challenged, New Brunswick fiefdom of Dom “The Don” LeBlanc. It’ll come down to Ontario and Quebec in the end. And Trudeau has already inoculated himself with the $600,000,000 media “hand-up”. And Katie T has got the Op Eds all ready to go. Just gotta click ‘SEND’. Reply Max says: August 16, 2019 at 8:41 am One thing I’m curious about is “Did BFF Gerry Butts get a severance package? Golden handshake when he “resigned”? If so, who paid for it? Taxpayers or LPC? And now that he’s back, what are the implications? ps And surely if Gerry resigned over LAVscam before, he will surely do so again given the Ethics Commissioner’s report and ruling! That’s a question I’d be asking Justin. pps Anybody seen Randy “Out for Justice” Boissonnault? Or Anthony “Get to the Bottom of It” Housefather? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
And why would he apologize when he can easily deflect, equivocate, conflate with “jobs”. He knows there aren’t enough votes in the West to “vote him out”. As for deep red Liberal Bastion in Atlantic Canada (100% Liberal 32 MPs), even though its the most economically depressed region in the country, he’s got those votes locked down now (even in the ethically challenged, New Brunswick fiefdom of Dom “The Don” LeBlanc. It’ll come down to Ontario and Quebec in the end. And Trudeau has already inoculated himself with the $600,000,000 media “hand-up”. And Katie T has got the Op Eds all ready to go. Just gotta click ‘SEND’.
One thing I’m curious about is “Did BFF Gerry Butts get a severance package? Golden handshake when he “resigned”? If so, who paid for it? Taxpayers or LPC? And now that he’s back, what are the implications?
ps And surely if Gerry resigned over LAVscam before, he will surely do so again given the Ethics Commissioner’s report and ruling! That’s a question I’d be asking Justin.
pps Anybody seen Randy “Out for Justice” Boissonnault? Or Anthony “Get to the Bottom of It” Housefather?