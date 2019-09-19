A Hill staffer writes

Name withheld on request.

Hey Warren, now seems like a good time to tell the story of Justin Trudeau on Oct 22, 2014, the day of the shooting on the Hill.

Long story short, everyone had been moved into the 5th floor cafeteria in Centre Block. Mostly staff and media cause CPC and NDP caucus had already begun by the time of the lockdown. But LPC caucus starts later so they were having their pre-caucus meeting in their leader’s office on the 6th floor.

They moved everyone to caf throughout the day before evacuation later that night. Anyway, at one point an East Asian man walked in to the cafeteria. He had a big beard and wore a turban.

Trudeau jumped up and joked rather loudly; “Hey there you are. You know they’re looking for you out there. Hey you’re making everyone in here nervous!”

He obviously knew the man, he was a liberal staffer. The man seemed to take the joke well but that’s not really the point. Those of us who heard it looked at each other in shock.

But who will believe Conservative staffers? There were staff, MPs and media in the room. I know people heard it too. Most media were on phones doing radio hits so maybe they didn’t hear it. Anyway that’s the story from that day. Sorry for the novel.